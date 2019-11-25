News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Navajo Nation Running for Diabetes

November 25
04:19 2019
An unidentified runner

This is from a Facebook post by Navajo President Jonathan Nez

Today (Sunday, November 24), President Jonathan Nez and Navajo Nation Special Diabetes Project hosted and sponsored the First Annual Rock to Rock Relay Run. The run began from Round Rock, Arizona and ended in Window Rock, Arizona.
A total of 11 relay teams participated in the run today. The Office of the President and Vice President also participated in the relay run.
“Together, we can fight and defeat diabetes for ourselves, our family members, and communities. We ran for our Navajo people today, and we commend all the runners for completing the challenge,” said President Nez.
On behalf of the Office of the President and Vice President, we commend the Navajo Nation Special Diabetes Project for organizing and hosting the event.
