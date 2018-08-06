Navajo Nation Rolls Out New Horse Sale and Reward Program

The Navajo Nation Dept of Agriculture announced that as of Friday the tribe has removed 2,034 feral horses by roundup and entrapment this year. The Navajo agency has rolled out its own program to manage the feral horse population which includes a voluntary horse sale and reward program. Read more about their latest work with feral horses here.

The BLM continues to round up feral horse and burro populations from BLM land. Read more on that story here. For more information on how to adopt or purchase a wild horse or burro, visit the BLM National Wild Horse and Burro website at www.blm.gov/whb or call (866) 468-7826.