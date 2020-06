From the National Weather Service in Flagstaff: A Red Flag Warning is in effect today June 17, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. MST.

Southwest winds from 20 to 35 mph with gusts possible to 50 mph are forecast for the warning area.

Please see the attached graphic for the warning area.

It will be somewhat gusty in Page today, with winds topping between 15-20 MPH at times.