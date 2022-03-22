Navajo Nation Receives $1 Million Grant for Clean Energy

By Devon Delmar

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, yesterday they announced a grant of more than $1 million for a Navajo Nation project to power two dozen Arizona homes with clean energy. The fund will help bring electricity to unpowered homes in the northeastern Arizona community of Kayenta through a solar microgrid with battery storage and a backup propane generator. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez stated in a press release that the quality of life will improve for the 24 multi-generational households that will receive electricity through the funding. The solar system is a part of the Kayenta Chapter’s five-year goal to provide water, electricity and septic tanks for 100% of its residents. The total cost is projected to be $2.8 million, with additional funding provided by the tribe. It was reported that the solar project will provide three permanent full-time jobs and five temporary full-time positions. The Arizona grant was part of nearly $9 million awarded Monday to Native communities nationwide for 14 clean energy projects. The Energy Secretary stated that tribal communities are imbued with knowledge and ingenuity around sustainable energy infrastructure and they are poised to help lead the country in making an equitable transition to clean energy.