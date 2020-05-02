Navajo Nation Reaches 2,307 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19

WINDOW ROCK – On Friday, the Navajo Department of Health in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 166 new cases of COVID-19 for the Navajo Nation and a total of 73 deaths. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 2,307. A total of 13,427 COVID-19 tests have been administered with 9,058 negative test results.

The 2,307 confirmed positive cases on the Navajo Nation include the following counties:

McKinley County, NM: 617

· Apache County, AZ: 538

· Navajo County, AZ: 513

· Coconino County, AZ: 286

· San Juan County, NM: 245

· San Juan County, UT: 42

· Socorro County, NM: 23

· Cibola County, NM: 22

· Sandoval County, NM: 21

“The Navajo Nation continues to move up the curve on the number of positive cases and deaths. Last week, we began to see a slight flattening of the curve, but so many people continue to travel to border towns and now we’re seeing spikes in new cases again. We, as citizens of the Navajo Nation, need to do a better job and hold one another accountable. As leaders, we send a message of hope, resilience, and strength to our Navajo citizens, because we believe that we will overcome this pandemic together and stronger. We also continue for pray for all of the families that become victims of the virus,” said President Nez.

He added, “We are seeing more positive cases because there is a lot more testing being conducted in each county. Those who test positive will soon be able to isolate themselves at one of the Alternative Care Sites and this will help to prevent the spread among families and communities. Let’s be strong and keep fighting together by staying home and avoiding hotshot areas.”

President Nez commends new Gallup Mayor Louis Bonaguidi and New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, who enacted temporary restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Gallup, N.M. The Gallup lockdown began on Friday at 12:00 p.m. and will remain in effect until Monday at 12:00 p.m. President Nez supports the temporary restrictions and is hopeful that it will help to prevent Navajo people from traveling to the border town.

During “Operation First of the Month” on Friday, Division of Economic Development Executive Director JT Willie led another successful effort to provide elders with a safe shopping experience at eight Bashas’ Diné Market locations on the Navajo Nation. Several Nez-Lizer Division Directors and staff members were stationed at each location to sanitize carts, distribute masks and gloves to elders, and distribute COVID-19 prevention information.

The Nez-Lizer Administration also distributed food, water, masks, and cleaning and hygiene items to 428 families in the communities of Teesto, Greasewood Springs, and Nazlini, Ariz. Precautions were taken as they placed the items in vehicles with no direct contact with the residents. Items were also delivered to elderly and high-risk residents who were unable to pick-up the items on their own.

The Navajo Nation’s 57-hour weekend curfew is in effect, requiring all residents to remain home with the exception of essential workers, including first responders, and in cases of emergencies. The Navajo Police will setup road checkpoints and issue citations to curfew violators as well.

“We don’t want any more of our people getting the virus and we don’t want any more grieving families. Please think of others, think of the families who have lost their sons, daughters, parents, and grandparents to COVID-19. Health experts tell us that the best prevention is staying home, washing our hands, and disinfecting surfaces in common areas. This means that prevention is up to us and it is an individual responsibility to protect our families and communities,” said Vice President Lizer.

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website: http://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19.

To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.

(This article was first presented on a Facebook post by Navajo President Jonathan Nez)