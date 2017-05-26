Navajo Nation Propose Naming a Highway After Chief Manuelito

A Navajo Nation proposal would designate a portion of U.S. Highway 491 in honor of Navajo leader Chief Manuelito.

A bill sponsored by a member of the Navajo Nation Council would rename the portion between Monticello, Utah, and Gallup, New Mexico, after the Chief.

Delegate Leonard Tsosie, who is sponsoring the legislation, says the designation is suitable because Manuelito hailed from the area.

Manuelito was a chief before and after the “Long Walk” to Fort Sumner. He was a 19th Century chief who fought against oppression and urged Navajos to seek education. Manuelito was one of the signers of the 1868 treaty between the Navajos and the United States.