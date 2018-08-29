Navajo Nation Primary Unofficial Results
The Navajo Nation Primary ending last night with unofficial results- out of 110 polls reporting nationwide, the Chinle agency consisting of 14 polls had just over 7,400 ballots cast from over 12,000 voters, showing 61.25% voter participation. Navajo Nation Vice President Jonathan Nez dominated the presidential race with 14, 105 votes. Former Navajo President Joe Shirley coming in second with just shy of 7000 votes. The two will square off for the Navajo Presidency in the November General Election.