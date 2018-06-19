Navajo Nation Presidential Forums

On Monday, June 18 eighteen candidates convened in Crownpoint, NM for the first Navajo Nation presidential forum of the 2018 political season. The forum was open to the public at Navajo Technical University’s Wellness Center and sponsored by the Navajo Times and KTNN. NTU provided a live stream of the event on its website and KTNN provided a live remote broadcast.

The tour next proceeds to Ganado, AZ on July 9, Tuba City, AZ on July 23, Shiprock, NM on Aug. 6, and Tsaile, AZ on Aug. 20. At each forum, a series of questions will be presented to candidates, which they’ll have allotted time to articulate their stance on key issues.

The live steams will be available at http://www.ustream.tv/channel/Xr5kmE7rz7z.