Navajo Nation President-Elect Pleased with Farm Bill

December 17
08:37 2018
(L-R) Jayne, Smith, Nez, Fowler and Parks

Navajo Nation President-Elect Jonathan Nez was in Flagstaff to attend the Navajo Nation Western Agency Annual Meeting at Flagstaff High School along with Coconino County Manager Jimmy Jayne, Coconino Community College President Dr. Colleen A. Smith, Coconino County District 5 Supervisor Lena Fowler and Coconino County District 4 Supervisor Jim Parks. President Elect Nez spoke of the Federal reauthorization of Farm Bill saying he is pleased with the recent approval of the bill by the House and Senate, particularly as it relates to provisions that offer new opportunities for local food economies and expand the Navajo Nation’s food sovereignty. The Farm Bill reauthorization will provide $867 billion and set federal nutrition, forestry, and agriculture policy for the next five years. President Trump hinted over the weekend that he would sign the farm bill this week.

 

 

 

 

 

