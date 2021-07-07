Navajo Nation Prepares for 2022 Budget

By John Christian Hopkins

Its budget time again for the Navajo Nation.

In the Fiscal Year 2022 General Fund Revenue Projections, the Navajo Nation Controller showed a total gross recurring revenue of $137,205,000 – which is less the set-asides for projected revenue.

“I am very thankful to the Office of the President and Vice President (OPVP) and the Judicial Branch for their collective agreement for approving the Three Branch Chiefs’ Agreement, which kicks off the Fiscal Year 2022 Budget Session,” Navajo Nation Speaker Seth Damon said.

The Budget & Finance Committee approved the Nation Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 General Fund Revenue Projections, which establishes the FY 2022 General Fund Budget and the Three Branch Planning Allocations to prepare for the FY 2022 Navajo Nation Comprehensive Budget.

Under this plan the Executive Branch would receive $111.5 million (62.9 percent), with the Legislative Branch and Judicial Branch each getting $15.7 million.

Other items in the agreement include $22.5 million to the Navajo Nation Permanent Fund, $3.8 million to the Navajo Nation Land Acquisition Trust Fund and $12,.4 million to the Diné Higher Education Grant Fund.

Other expenditures include $7.5 million for the Navajo Veterans Trust Fund, and $2 million each for the Capital Outlay Match Funding Special Revenue Fund and the Navajo Nation Water Rights Claim Fund.

The Navajo Nation’s three branch chiefs met and agreed upon their recommendations for the FY2022 base planning amounts, funding sources, and other financial matters to be presented to the Budget & Finance Committee (BFC).

According to the agreement, the total projected revenue consisting of General Fund Revenues and interest income from the Permanent Trust Fund (PTF) that is available is $177,205,000.

The plan also includes $12.6 million for chapters for non-administrative costs.

Regarding the Personnel Lapse/Savings Fund, the branch chiefs recommended that $3 million allocated to cover the FY2021 General Wage Adjustment for the three branches.

The plan by the branch chiefs also recommends that $20 million be set aside for the Undesignated, Unreserved Fund Balance (UUFB).