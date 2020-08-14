Navajo Nation PPE Manufacturing Project

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 13, 2020

ST. MICHEALS, ARIZONA – The Navajo Nation Division of Economic Development division director, JT J. Willie, created a PPE Manufacturing project to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

In late April, Willie and his team worked endlessly to gather needed cleaning supplies, material, and personnel to begin the PPE Manufacturing project. In the beginning stages of the project the Division of Economic Development resourced staff, experienced seamstresses, and student interns to assist in the project in efforts to execute the production of handmade cloth face masks. NNDED began utilizing the Window Rock Sports Center as the hub for the manufacturing, packaging, storage, and distribution.

Moving the operation to the divisions conference room, Willie and team along with intern students kept their momentum and began to receive, sanitize, and distribute donations of handmade face masks. Utilizing a live, online portal where the public are able to request face masks for themselves, their families, and their place of work, the interns had their hands full. The students were given the opportunity to gain experience while transitioning into a new year of college. Asking the group of interns what their experience was like working for NNDED and being a part of the PPE project, their response was mutual. Being able to experience daily work responsibilities in a professional setting will help them to strive in their college and professional careers.

The Division of Economic Development wishes the students the best as they set to achieve their goals, and encourages them to continue their education.