Navajo Nation Police Receive Seven AMBER Alert Toolkits
May 03
11:34 2022
On Monday, the AMBER Alert in Indian Country Initiative donated seven AMBER Alert toolkits to the Navajo Nation police districts; with one kit going to each of the seven districts.
The toolkits include several items designed to help officials during the first 48 hours of a missing child case, the most critical time in such cases.
Each toolkit includes a tablet, protector case, headset, webcam, scanner, and camera.
The kits will help officials send alerts as quickly as possible, even in rural areas.