Navajo Nation Police Receive Seven AMBER Alert Toolkits

On Monday, the AMBER Alert in Indian Country Initiative donated seven AMBER Alert toolkits to the Navajo Nation police districts; with one kit going to each of the seven districts.

The toolkits include several items designed to help officials during the first 48 hours of a missing child case, the most critical time in such cases.

Each toolkit includes a tablet, protector case, headset, webcam, scanner, and camera.

The kits will help officials send alerts as quickly as possible, even in rural areas.