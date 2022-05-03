News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Navajo Nation Police Receive Seven AMBER Alert Toolkits

May 03
11:34 2022
On Monday, the AMBER Alert in Indian Country Initiative donated seven AMBER Alert toolkits to the Navajo Nation police districts; with one kit going to each of the seven districts.

The toolkits include several items designed to help officials during the first 48 hours of a missing child case, the most critical time in such cases.

Each toolkit includes a tablet, protector case, headset, webcam, scanner, and camera.

The kits will help officials send alerts as quickly as possible, even in rural areas.

 

 

Amber Alertnavajo nationnavajo nation policetoolkit

