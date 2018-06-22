Navajo Nation Police Officers Graduate

Navajo Nation Public Safety Division swearing in 20 new officers Friday, the first class to graduate from the Navajo Police Training Academy (NPTA) in more than 10 years. NPTA is the only police academy operated by a sovereign First Nation.

According to Native News Online, these graduates will be the first to receive their federal peace officer commissions by the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center and the United States Indian Police Academy. They are also the first class to exceed the amount of women to graduate in one class, in the past the most has been 13%, this year 50% of Class 52 are female grads.

The ceremony took place in the Wildcat Den at Chinle.