News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Navajo Nation Opposes Prop 127

Navajo Nation Opposes Prop 127
October 03
07:14 2018
Print This Article

On Monday, Navajo Nation Speaker LoRenzo Bates urged Arizonans to vote “No” on Proposition 127. Proposition 127 is also known as the “Clean Energy for a Healthy Arizona” initiative. The initiative would require utility companies to obtain 50-percent of their electricity from renewable resources by 2030.

While the Navajo Nation does support renewable energy development, it does not support the way Prop 127 would impose requirements, Bates said. Prop 127 would infringe on the sovereign status of the state’s Indian tribes, the speaker added. If the proposition passes it will adversely impact utility costs, employment, revenue and other factors for all Arizona citizens, including members of the Navajo Nation, Bates said. “In recent years, the Navajo Nation has taken important steps to promote and develop renewable energy, which is evident with the recent opening of the Kayenta Solar Facility,” Bates said.

The Kayenta facility is a two-phased project that provides more than 55 megawatts of solar energy for homes and other uses. “This is a prime example of the Navajo Nation’s responsible transition to renewable energy,” Bates said. “The Navajo Nation has spoken and established our official position on this matter.” In July, the Navajo Nation Council passed a resolution opposing Proposition 127.

If Prop 127 passes it would likely lead to the closure of the Four Corners Power Plant and the Navajo Mine, which combined have a $225 million impact on regional economies and provide more than $100 million in royalties, taxes and other fees to the Navajo Nation and other governmental entities.They also provide nearly 800 jobs.

Tags
Solar power Prop 127 Arizona Election

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Nominate A Hero

NEWS ARCHIVES

Lake Powell Life News

LAKE POWELL LIFE provides news for Lake Powell, Page, and surrounding areas. For more information, view our Visitors Guide and Business Directory.

Advertise on LakePowellLife.com
Call Janet at 928-645-8181 or send an email to janet@kxaz.com.

Facebook

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.