Navajo Nation Opposes Prop 127

On Monday, Navajo Nation Speaker LoRenzo Bates urged Arizonans to vote “No” on Proposition 127. Proposition 127 is also known as the “Clean Energy for a Healthy Arizona” initiative. The initiative would require utility companies to obtain 50-percent of their electricity from renewable resources by 2030.

While the Navajo Nation does support renewable energy development, it does not support the way Prop 127 would impose requirements, Bates said. Prop 127 would infringe on the sovereign status of the state’s Indian tribes, the speaker added. If the proposition passes it will adversely impact utility costs, employment, revenue and other factors for all Arizona citizens, including members of the Navajo Nation, Bates said. “In recent years, the Navajo Nation has taken important steps to promote and develop renewable energy, which is evident with the recent opening of the Kayenta Solar Facility,” Bates said.

The Kayenta facility is a two-phased project that provides more than 55 megawatts of solar energy for homes and other uses. “This is a prime example of the Navajo Nation’s responsible transition to renewable energy,” Bates said. “The Navajo Nation has spoken and established our official position on this matter.” In July, the Navajo Nation Council passed a resolution opposing Proposition 127.

If Prop 127 passes it would likely lead to the closure of the Four Corners Power Plant and the Navajo Mine, which combined have a $225 million impact on regional economies and provide more than $100 million in royalties, taxes and other fees to the Navajo Nation and other governmental entities.They also provide nearly 800 jobs.