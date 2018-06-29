Navajo Nation Opposes BIA Plan

President Donald Trump wants to reorganize the Department of the Interior – including the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

However many tribes – including the Navajo Nation – are opposed to the idea.

Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye cited the Treaty of 1868 in his opposition.

The treaty – currently celebrating its 150th anniversary – requires a dedicated federal agent for the tribe, Begaye said. Eliminating the BIA regional office that serves Navajo would violate the “government-to-government” status of the treaty, Begaye said.

“I’m extremely disappointed in the current plan that tries to break up the Navajo region,” Begaye said.

The Trump plan is chaotic and will create bottlenecks that will negatively affect the Navajo Nation and other tribes, according to Begaye.

“Simply put, this proposal is not progressive and does not move us into the future,” Begaye said.

Reorganization maps released by the Trump administration would eliminate the Navajo region and instead create 13 “unified” regions across the country.

Under the Trump plan the Arizona portion of the Navajo reservation – where the tribe’s capital of Window Rock is located – would fall into one district, while the parts of the reservation in New Mexico and Utah would be in different regions.

The reorganization would violate the Treaty of 1868, which stipulates that a “federal building” will be located on the reservation to assist the Navajo people.