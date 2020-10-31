Navajo Nation: Official Rollout of Hardship Assistance Program Begins Nov. 2

Official rollout of Hardship Assistance Program begins Nov. 2 (Monday)

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation Office of the Controller will launch the official rollout of the Navajo CARES Act Hardship Assistance Program Nov. 2 with its online portal that will be available on the Navajo Nation’s website, www.navajo-nsn.gov, and on the Navajo Nation Office of the Controller’s website, www.nnooc.org. The program is not first come first serve and every application will be provided equal consideration.

Paper applications will continue to be available to Navajo elderly, individuals with special needs and for members unable to file an online application.

The final round of paper applications were delivered Oct. 29-30 to all participating Navajo Nation Chapters and Navajo Nation Divisions for distribution to Navajo Nation members.

The application period is from Nov. 2-30 and participating Navajo Nation Chapters and various collection points will provide paper applications and access to the online portals if they are able to. The Office of the Controller will pickup completed paper applications from chapters weekly until the application period ends.

Beginning in December, the Office of the Controller will begin mailing checks to Navajo Nation members that applied for the Hardship Assistance Program.

As a reminder, it is recommended everyone who is able to apply online do so opposed to filling out a paper application.

For more information about the Hardship Assistance Program or the Chapter Distribution Program, visit www.nnooc.org/CARESHelp.html or email [email protected].

