Navajo Nation Office of the Controller Starts Processing Hardship Assistance Checks

January 27
12:04 2022
According to a press release from the Navajo Nation, the Office of the Controller (OOC) has processed the first batch of 2,500 CARES Act Hardship Assistance checks for Navajo elders. The first batch was processed on Monday, with 5,000 more checks being printed daily until the 48,000+ checks are completed and mailed. According to the release, OOC expects all checks to be printed and mailed by February 4th, 2022. Each elderly recipient will receive approximately $342, and the delivery of the checks will vary depending on postal services. The press release states that once all 48,000 checks are processed and mailed, the OOC will focus on issuing the ARPA Hardship Assistance checks in mid-February, which will provide $2,000 for each enrolled adult and $600 per minor.

