Navajo Nation Mourns Former Delegate

January 30
10:41 2018
The 23rd Navajo Nation Council offered its condolences to the family of former delegate Annie B. Descheney.

“Our prayers are with Honorable   Deshcheny’s husband, children and all of her loved ones at this time,” Speaker LoRenzo Bates said.

Descheney passed away January 25. She was 77.

Descheney will be remembered for her “humble service” to her people and the entire Navajo Nation, Bates added.

Descheny was originally from Bááháálí, N.M., and represented her home community for four terms as a member of the Navajo Nation  Council, beginning in 1987.

Before becoming a member of the council, Descheny worked with Navajo Nation Fleet Management. She also served as Bááháálí Chapter president and secretary/treasurer for several terms  and on several health and education boards.

Descheney was a passionate and dedicated leader, Delegate Seth Damon said. Damon now represents Descheney’s former district.

“We have lost a true leader within our community,” Damon said. “Honorable Descheny’s remarkable contributions to the Bááháálí community will always be cherished and we will always be grateful for her service and all that she gave to us.”

Descheny is survived by her husband, John Descheny, Jr., of Rock Point, Ariz., two children, four grandchildren and eight great- grandchildren.

The funeral service today, Jan. 30, at the Lighthouse Church in Gallup, followed by burial at Sunset Memorial.

