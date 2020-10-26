Navajo Nation: More Hardcopy Applications for Hardship Assistance Program on the Way

More hardcopy applications for Hardship Assistance Program on their way

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Hardcopy applications for the CARES Act Hardship Assistance Program was opened today, Oct. 26, to Navajo Nation members 65-years and older and to individuals with special needs. The Navajo Nation Office of the Controller is aware of the shortage of hardcopy applications and are working quickly to provide additional applications to all 110 Navajo Nation Chapters.

Despite numerous attempts to ensure there would be enough applications available today, the Office of the Controller was only able to get 3,000 copies from the printer over the weekend and the printer is working to print the remainder of the order quickly. The application is printed on special paper much like a tri-fold ballot that requires time to procure. Applications are prenumbered to prevent fraud and will be scanned as they are received.

“We have provided Navajo Nation Chapters a work-around to print applications until more are made available tomorrow,” said Pearline Kirk, Controller of the Navajo Nation. “Additional hardcopy applications are on their way—200,000 applications will be made available to chapters.”

Hardcopy applications are for Navajo elderly 65-years and older and for individuals with special needs that cannot fill out the application online which will be available Nov. 2. It is recommended that everyone who is able to apply online do so opposed to the hardcopy application. The website link for the online application will be available beginning Nov. 2.

“This application process is not first come first served,” said Kirk. “No matter when you apply, your application will be given equal treatment. Thank you for your understanding and patience during this time.”

The Office of the Controller urges family members, chapters and senior citizens center staff to help the elders apply for the Hardship Assistance Program.

Navajo Nation Chapters that have questions relative to the Hardship Assistance Program, email [email protected] and do not contact the Navajo Division of Community Development. For more information about the Hardship Assistance Program or the Chapter Distribution Program, visit www.nnooc.org/CARESHelp.html or email [email protected]

