Navajo Nation Member Shelly Lowe to be Appointed to Lead National Endowment for the Humanities

By John Christian Hopkins

Shelly C. Lowe, a member of the Navajo Nation, has been tapped to lead the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Lowe was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on February 2. She becomes the first Native American to lead the agency.

In a statement Lowe said she was honored to serve as chairwoman. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris supported her nomination.

Lowe was appointed to the National Endowment for the Humanities by former president Barack Obama and served from 2015 to 2021.

The White House is expected to make the official appointment soon and Lowe will start her appointment thereafter, according to the cultural agency.

Lowe grew up in the central part of the Navajo Nation in Ganado, Arizona.

She is Bilagáana (Anglo), born for Naaneesht’ézhi Táchii’nii (Charcoal Streaked Division of the Red Running Into the Water Clan). Her maternal grandfather is Bilagáana (Anglo), and her paternal grandfather clan is Tábaahí (Water’s Edge).

The agency’s chair is advised by the National Council on the Humanities, a board of 26 private citizens appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate.

Her career in higher education includes roles at Harvard University, Yale University and the University of Arizona.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology and a master’s degree in American Indian studies, both from the University of Arizona and has completed doctoral coursework in higher education there.