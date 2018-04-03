Navajo Nation Medicaid?

Will the Navajo Nation operate its own Medicaid system?

That’s one of the ideas that Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye floated to federal officials last week. On March 29 Begaye met with Dr. Matthew Y. C. Lin, deputy assistant secretary for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Minority Health (OMH) to discuss partnerships to improve Navajo health care services.

Many issues facing the Navajo Nation have an impact on the tribe’s health care system, Begaye said.

“Our nation is vast and road conditions can be bad, causing transportation issues for our elders,” Begaye said. “We have major issues with uranium contamination, cancer and a need for oncology centers. We now face opioid-related deaths and addiction issues.”

Because of the Navajo Nation’s size – in both land base and population – it is working toward a 51st state concept regarding health care, Begaye said.

“As a nation, we provide health services like those of a state. We want to run our own Medicaid,” the president explained. “Currently, the Navajo Nation is pursuing its own managed care organization (MCO).”

Lin said he sees the disparities between federal and tribal health care facilities. It is the OMH’s responsibility to improve people’s lives through health care, Lin added.

“There is room for improvement but we need to work together, shoulder-to-shoulder, to make changes. We are here to learn from you,” Lin said. “There is disparity here and we want to see what we can do together to get our mission done.”

“We view these social problems plaguing our nation as monsters,” Navajo Vice President Jonathan Nez said. “Today we’re fighting these modern-day monsters on a daily basis with education and our traditional way of life teachings. These resources are weapons for our younger generations.”