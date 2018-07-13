Navajo Nation May Finalize NGS Purchase

Navajo Nation telling reporters this morning that they have found a potential buyer for the Navajo Generating Station. In an interview with Navajo radio station KNDN earlier today, Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye shared details of the process leaders have been involved in attempting to nail down the best prospects. 43 potential buyers stepped forward to show interest in purchasing the plant, Navajo leaders narrowed that down to five and then whittled that down to two companies they felt were the best of the choices, from which they decided Avenue Capital would be their very best choice; in 2016 the New York private investment firm acquired the Baltimore coal-fired power plant C.P. Crane. President Begaye told reporters they now enter the negotiation phase with Avenue Capital and are hoping to have a deal finalized by October.

