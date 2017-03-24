News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Navajo Nation Man Pleads Guilty in Burglary Case

March 24
14:20 2017
Loren Wauneka, the 37-year-old Navajo man who was arrested after breaking into a law enforcement officers home, plead guilty on Thursday in U.S. District Court in Albuquerque.

Wanueka and a woman were arrested in January 2016 after breaking into the home of a law enforcement officer on the Navajo Nation in December 2015. A TV, jewelry, bags, laptops, and two guns belonging to the officer were taken from the home,

In the plea, Wauneka plead guilty to firearms and burglary charges.

A sentencing date has not been set.

navajo nation

