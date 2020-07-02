Navajo Nation Lockdown Explained in Great Detail

PUBLIC HEALTH ORDER NAVAJO DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH NAVAJO OFFICE OF ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH & PROTECTION PROGRAM

June 30, 2020

Public Health Emergency Order No. 2020-016

Public Health Emergency Order Locking Down the Navajo Nation for 57-Hours (for the Next Three Weekends) Due to the Alarming Increase in Positive Cases in Areas Surrounding the Navajo Nation

Paragraphs I – IX from Public Health Emergency Order No. 2020-004 are incorporated herein, addressing the various Navajo Nation (Nation) authorities related to the current COVID-19 Public Health Emergency as well as escalating incidents and community spread of COVID-19 on the Nation. A Stay at Home (Shelter in Place) order has been in effect for all residents of the Nation, requiring individuals to limit their movement within and outside of their immediate communities and to limit contact with individuals who are not in their immediate household. (Public Health Emergency Orders No. 2020-003 (March 20, 2020) and No. 2020-004 (March 29, 2020)). Under that Order, individuals can leave their place of residence only to perform “Essential Activities” which primarily include activities and tasks essential to health, safety, and welfare. That Order also advised that public gatherings in excess of five (5) people should be avoided. Under Public Health Emergency Order No. 2020-014 (“Safer at Home”), individuals were encouraged to exercise personal responsibility.

III. Regular daily curfew hours continue to be from 8:00 P.M. MDT to 5:00 A.M. MDT, pursuant to Public Health Emergency Orders No. 2020-004 (March 29, 2020) and No. 2020-013 (June 5, 2020).

Consecutive 57-Hour Weekend Curfews were implemented in April 2020 and May 2020, pursuant to Public Health Emergency Orders No. 2020-005 (April 5, 2020), No. 2020-006 (April 16, 2020), No. 2020-008 (April 29, 2020). Consecutive 57-hour weekend lockdowns were implemented in May and June 2020, pursuant to Public Health Emergency Orders No. 2020-010 (May 14, 2020), No. 2020-011 (May 19, 2020), No. 2020-012 (May 27, 2020), and No. 2020-015 (June 16, 2020). The intent and purpose of those orders and the weekend curfews and lockdowns was to limit contact and restrict movement of individuals on the Nation. The intent and purpose of this Public Health Emergency Order No. 2020-016 is to limit contact and restrict the movement of individuals on the Nation for three 57-hour periods, and to implement full 57-Hour Weekend Lockdowns from July 3, 2020 to July 6, 2020; Page 2 of 5 from July 10, 2020 to July 13, 2020, and from July 17, 2020 to July 20, 2020, starting at 8:00 P.M. MDT on Friday and ending at 5:00 A.M. MDT on Monday.

Additional weekend lockdowns may follow.

Areas surrounding the Navajo Nation are experiencing an alarming rise in positive COVID19 cases. Hospitals and health care systems in these areas are being drastically impacted. These factors threaten the Navajo People’s health and well-being and also have the potential to overwhelm the health care system on the Navajo Nation.

THEREFORE, NOTICE IS GIVEN that, pursuant to the power and authority set forth in the NDOH enabling legislation (NNC Resolution No. CO-50-14), and in conjunction with the Navajo Nation Public Health State of Emergency Declaration (CEM Resolution No. 20-03-11):

All individuals on the Nation shall comply with the Weekend Lockdowns across the Nation from 8:00 P.M. MDT on Friday, July 3, 2020 to 5:00 A.M. MDT on Monday, July 6, 2020; from 8:00 P.M. MDT on Friday, July 10, 2020 to 5:00 a.m. MDT on Monday, July 13, 2020; and from 8:00 p.m. MDT on Friday, July 17, 2020 to 5:00 a.m. MDT on Monday, July 20, 2020.

All individuals shall remain at home during lockdown hours except in the event of an emergency or as described below:

Individuals are still permitted to cultivate food (i.e. farming) and tend to livestock. However, plan ahead to purchase hay and feed, if needed. Individuals are not required to remain indoors during Weekend Lockdown. Outdoor activity is encouraged and individuals may leave their immediate residence or home site area for exercise such as running or hiking, so long as movement is restricted to no more than five (5) miles from one’s home. Essential Businesses , including all stores, gas stations, restaurants and drivethrough food establishments shall be closed. Hay and all other vendors must cease operations for the duration of the Weekend Lockdown. This closure and cease operations requirement does not apply to Healthcare Operations, Essential Governmental Functions, or Essential Infrastructure (as those terms are defined below), or to Food Cultivation operations. Essential Employees reporting to or from duty are exempted from the Weekend Lockdown but must carry official identification or a letter of designation from their employer on official letterhead which includes a contact name and number for verification. Voting sites located on the Navajo Nation may remain open for in-person voting, and, if necessary, registered voters eligible to vote at such voting sites are allowed to vote without penalty, consistent with Public Health Emergency Order 2020-009 (May 12, 2020). Voters are advised to vote in person only if necessary, and to take all preventive precautions before, during, and after voting, including leaving Page 3 of 5 behind anyone not voting. Disabled voters and voters whose first language is Navajo may bring another person to assist the voter.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that it is greatly advised that the public take the following preventive precautions:

All persons on the Navajo Nation are required to stay home during the lockdown and leave their residence or home site areas only in the event of an emergency, to work as an essential employee, to vote, to cultivate food or tend to livestock, and to exercise, as described above. Plan and act ahead: buy or get supplies you might need, including medical supplies, food, water, animal feed, firewood or coal, and fuel for your vehicles, during the week when there is not a curfew. Socially distance yourselves. Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Keep at least six feet from others in public. Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing, or having been in a public place. If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. To the extent possible, avoid touching high-touch surfaces in public places – elevator buttons, door handles, handrails, etc. Use a barrier such as a tissue or your sleeve to cover your hands or fingers if you must touch something. Avoid touching your face, nose, eyes, mouth. Cover your mouth and nose with the best-available protective material, including masks, when in public. Clean and disinfect your home and vehicles to remove germs: practice routine cleaning of frequently touched surfaces (for example: tables, doorknobs, light switches, handles, desks, toilets, faucets, sinks, steering wheels, door handles, gearshifts, and cell phones). Avoid all non-emergency travel.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that this Order shall take effect Friday, July 3, 2020 at 8:00 P.M. MDT, to Monday, July 20, 2020 at 5:00 A.M. MDT.

ADDITIONAL ADVISORIES AND ORDERS WILL FOLLOW AS CONDITIONS WARRANT. SO ORDERED, THIS 30th DAY OF JUNE, 2020.

Definitions

Emergency: a serious, unexpected, or dangerous situation requiring immediate action, including a medical condition that requires immediate treatment.

Essential Businesses: Healthcare Operation, Essential Governmental Functions, Essential Infrastructure (e.g., courts of law, medical providers for urgent care, public utilities, and critical school operations such as nutrition programs). (From Public Health Emergency Order No. 2020- 002, March 19, 2020 and expanded through Public Health Emergency Order No. 2020-003, March 20, 2020)

to include food cultivation (including farming and livestock), grocery stores, food banks, convenience stores, hardware stores and other establishments engaged in the retail sale of groceries and non-grocery products necessary to maintaining the safety, sanitation and essential operation of residences, among other things.

Essential Employees: Those employees identified by Essential Businesses deemed to be necessary to the continued operation of those Essential Businesses.

Essential Governmental Functions: all services needed to ensure the continuing operation of the government agencies and provide for the health, safety and welfare of the public. (From Public Health Emergency Order No. 2020-002, March 19, 2020).

Essential Infrastructure: Public works construction, construction of housing, water, sewer, gas, electrical, roads and highways, public transportation, solid waste collection and removal, internet, and telecommunications systems (including the provision of essential global, national, and local infrastructure for computing services, business infrastructure, communications, and web-based services). (From Public Health Emergency Order No. 2020-003, March 20, 2020).

Healthcare Operations: Government or private clinics, hospitals, and programs providing medical diagnosis, treatment, or emergency response. Does not include illegal commercial production, agricultural, retail, or wholesale operations, even if health-related in some way.

Social Distancing Requirements: Limiting contact of people within 6 feet from each other. (From Public Health Emergency Order No. 2020-002, March 19, 2020).

Social Distancing Standards: Not shaking hands, standing at least six feet away from other people, avoiding crowds, etc. (From Public Health Emergency Order No. 2020-003, March 20, 2020).

This order was signed by:

Herman Shorty

Program Supervisor III

Navajo Office of Environmental Health & protection Program

Navajo department of Health

Dr. Jill Jim

Executive Director

Navajo department of Health

David Nez

Incident Manager

Dikos-19

Health Command Center

Navajo Department of Health