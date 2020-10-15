Navajo Nation Leaders Remember Atcitty

Navajo Leaders Remember Atcitty

By John Christian Hopkins

Navajo Nation leaders offered condolences to the family of former Navajo President Thomas Atcitty.

Atcitty, 86, died of natural causes October 11.

“To his wife Vicky, his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, we offer our prayers and condolences during this difficult time,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. “Honorable Thomas Atcitty leaves behind a great legacy and many long-lasting memories for his family, friends, and all Navajo people.”

Atcitty served as the Vice President of the Navajo Nation from 1995 to 1998, and as President from February 1998 to July 1998. Prior to serving the Navajo Nation, he served seven terms as a member of the New Mexico House of Representatives from 1980 to 1994. From 1972 to 1977, Atcitty served as the President of Navajo Community College, which later became Diné College.

“The passing of Honorable Thomas Atcitty is a great loss for our entire Nation. His contributions to our communities and our Nation will never be forgotten,” Vice President Myron Lizer said.

His leadership, compassion, and love for the Navajo peoplewill never be forgotten, Lizer added.

On behalf of the Navajo Nation Council I offer my most sincere condolences to the family and relatives of Honorable Thomas Atcitty,” Speaker Seth Damon said. “When a great Navajo leader journeys on, we recognize their efforts and contributions to the development of the Great Navajo Nation.”

Atcitty was born on Nov. 1, 1933 and was a lifelong resident of Shiprock, N.M.

Prior to his public service, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps and graduated from Taylor University.

Atcitty is survived by his wife of 54-years, Vicky Atcitty, their three children, four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.