Navajo Nation Joins End Human Trafficking Campaign

As the Navajo Nation Council’s winter session began this week Navajo President Russell Begaye announced a resolution proclaiming January as “Human Trafficking Month.”

Many people believe human trafficking only occurs in far-off and foreign places, like Asia or Russia, Begaye said. But it can hit closer to home.

“We have predators that prey on our children and they know what to look for and who to look for,” Begaye said. “People are going after our children and we need to make sure that we bring this awareness to our schools, chapters and executive departments.”

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, an estimated one out of six endangered runaways are likely child sex trafficking victims.

Between 14,500 and 17,500 people are trafficked into the United States each year.

“One component of human trafficking is missing persons and we also want to bring awareness to this issue and find our missing relatives,” Vice President Jonathan Nez said. “Folks out there are suffering. As advocates, we want to bring healing to our people who’ve lost their loved ones.”

The Office of the President and Vice President has been meeting monthly with the non-profit Navajo Nation Missing Persons group to discuss ways to combat human trafficking.

Last August Begaye signed legislation criminalizing human trafficking on the Navajo Nation. That bill had been sponsored by Delegate Amber Kanazbah Crotty and co-sponsored by Delegate Nathaniel Brown.

The OP/VP also offered thanks to Crotty for being a strong advocate for combating human trafficking and exploitation.