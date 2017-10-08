Navajo Nation: Indigenous People’s Day Monday

PICTURED ABOVE: The Miss Navajo contestants 2017 WINDOW ROCK – On Monday, Oct. 2, President Russell Begaye and Vice President Jonathan Nez signed a proclamation declaring the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples’ Day in the Navajo Nation. “Since time immemorial, the Navajo People have known their home to exist within the Four Sacred Mountains. Indigenous people have lived and existed throughout the Americas long before the arrival of the Europeans or Spaniards. From the arrival of Christopher Columbus forward, Indigenous people have fought and struggled against the consequential colonization, systematic genocide and forced removal imposed on us. Yet, we are still here. Both our people and traditions have remained intact. For these reasons, and to correct the terribly misguided history written against us, we will no longer acknowledge Columbus Day,” President Russell Begaye said. In the proclamation, President Begaye states that the Navajo Nation recognizes its responsibility to honor the history of Indigenous people and their contributions to the great nation we know as the United States. “The story of the Navajo People is a story of resilience. Our people had faith and embraced hope that they would return to Diné bi Keyah as they were forcibly removed to Hweeldi. The spirit of pride and resilience flows within all of our veins just as it had within our ancestors. We need to look at how they triumphed over such great adversity to bring us home and help us build the great Navajo Nation. Our struggles are mirrored across every indigenous nation the world over. We are reclaiming this holiday as a day to celebrate our existence and perseverance,” Vice President Jonathan Nez said. The proclamation encourages Navajo Nation schools, other education institutions, enterprises, business and organizations to recognize Indigenous Peoples’ Day. ### A signed copy of the proclamation is attached for your review: