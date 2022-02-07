Navajo Nation Honors Veteran Kevin Carl Smith

By John Christian Hopkins

Flags on the Navajo Nation flew at half-staff February 4 in honor of Dine veteran Kevin Carl Smith.

Smith died recently at age 38.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Smith’s wife, Clarissa, their six children, all of their loved ones, and his community at this time,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. “As a U.S. Army veteran, he served and protected our country and the Navajo Nation. We will never forget his great contributions and honorable service. We pray for strength and comfort for his family, comrades, and his community.”

Smith served four years in the U.S. Army as a E4 Specialist PFC, M1A1 tank loader and crew member of the top tank in the battalion, and Alpha Company 2/37 Armor Battalion 1st Platoon. He earned several honors, including the Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Medal, and the Purple Heart Medal.

“We thank God for the life and service of Kevin Carl Smith. Words are not enough to thank him and his family for all they’ve endured and sacrificed,” Vice President Myron Lizer said. “As a veteran, he witnessed and experienced many atrocities while serving, but he devoted his life to serving others and to providing for his family.”

Smith was Tsi’naajinnii (Black Streaked Wood) and born for Naakai Dine’é (Mexican Clan), and was originally from Mexican Springs, N.M.

Survivors include his wife, Clarissa Henderson Smith, his six children, Reylena, Demetri, Bianca, Allison, Oliver, and Addison, his father, Carl Smith, his stepfather, James Wilson, and his four siblings.