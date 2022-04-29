Navajo Nation Honors Army Vet

By John Christian Hopkins

All flags on the Navajo Nation were flown at half-staff on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in honor and memory of U.S. Army Specialist (E-4) Natashike Jacob Bia, a member of the Navajo Nation who passed away April 19.

“On behalf of the Navajo people, we offer both our appreciation and our prayers to the family and friends of Army SPC Bia. He lived a life that exemplified T’áá Hwó Ají Téego as he used his experience serving his country abroad to ensure the needs of his fellow Diné warriors were met at home with the Nazlini Veterans Association,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. “His positive example is one that all of our youth, veterans, and servicemen and women can look up to when serving their country and returning home.”

Bia was Kinaaztiini (Houses in a Line Clan) born for Todich’nii (Bitter Water).

“The Navajo Nation mourns the loss of Army Specialist Bia who served our country and the United States Army with valor. He is remembered as a beloved community leader who advocated for our wounded warriors as the vice commander of the Nazlini Chapter Veterans Organization,” Speaker Seth Damon said. “We his legacy by remembering his love for his son Isaac and his dedicated service working for the Arizona Veterans Hospital. The Navajo people send prayers to give strength and protection to his family during this time.”

Bia served four years in the U.S. Army earning him the rank of Specialist, including one year as a military contractor before being honorably discharged.

He served in Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan and Operation Iraqi Freedom in Iraq under the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (SOAR) and the 278th Military Intelligence Company.

“On behalf of the Second Lady and I, we express sincere condolences to SPC Bia’s loved ones as they mourn the loss of an outstanding Diné warrior, who made many sacrifices for his country and his people,” Vice President Myron Lizer said. “While we may never know the extent of those sacrifices, the legacy he left will forever live in our hearts. Together, we offer our prayers for strength and comfort for his family.”

Bia served the Nazlini Chapter Veterans Organization as Vice Commander. He also worked with the Arizona Veteran’s Hospital as a procurement specialist and a buyer for the Indian Health Service’s Navajo Area Office.

“Army Specialist Bia was a beloved son and father who brought so much happiness into the lives of the people he met. As a fellow veteran, there is a great responsibility to properly honor and remember our fallen brothers and sisters in uniform,” delegate Eugene Tso said. “May all the colors across the Navajo Nation fly at half-staff to remember his bravery and service to protect our people. My heart and prayers are with his family and those who love him during this difficult time.”

Bia is survived by his son, Isaac Littesky Bia, 11 siblings, and his parents JoAnn and Dennis Dedman, Sr.

Donations for the family are being accepted via Zelle by Annelise Begay at (505) 870-0692.