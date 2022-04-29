Navajo Nation Gets ‘McGruff’ With Vicious Dogs

By John Christian Hopkins

On the Navajo Nation you better make sure your pooch ain’t nothing but a hound dog.

The 24th Navajo Nation Council passed a bill during its spring session to amend Title 17 – specifying a criminal nuisance offense and establishing penalties for vicious dogs.

Rut Row, Scooby.

The new rules don’t only apply to dogs, but other animals as well. So, if you have a school of rowdy goldfish, you might want to keep them on a leash.

According to the Navajo Nation Animal Control Program (NNACP), 85-percent of field officers utilized their time responding to injuries to people sustained by dog bites and incidents of animal attacks.

It is estimated that around 3,000 individuals, primarily children and the elderly, are treated each year by local clinics or the Indian Health Service for animal bites.

“It is alarming the number of stray dogs running at large across the 27,000 square miles of the Navajo Nation. Never again should one of our young people or elders be mauled to death or severely injured,” Chinle Delegate Eugene Tso said.

Passing this legislation strengthens Navajo law to provide criminal penalties to deter people from keeping vicious dogs or other dangerous animals that can attack people, Tso added.

Aggressive dogs are becoming quite a problem across the Navajo Nation.

“We urge President Jonathan Nez to sign this legislation into law immediately,” Tso said.

In a comprehensive NNACP study, over the last five years, there has been an increase in the severity of dog bite cases.

The death of a teenage girl in Fort Defiance in 2010, a 56-year-old near Gallup, an eight-year boy in Pine Hill, a 3-year-old boy in Seba Dalkai and a Kayenta woman were among the incidents reported by the Navajo Nation Police Department.

“We commend the leadership of Honorable Eugene Tso for sponsoring this legislation to hold perpetrators accountable under Navajo law. One life lost is too much for our families to bear,” Navajo Nation Speaker Setg Damon said.

Communities need to be more responsible for roaming dogs and spaying or neutering their pets, the speaker added.

“The Navajo Nation Council requests that President (Jonathan) Nez sign this resolution into law so we may better protect our children and elders from unwanted animal attacks.”

The Navajo Nation Council passed legislation No. 0002-22 with 23 in favor and 0 opposed.

President Nez has ten days upon certification from the Legislative Branch to veto or sign the bill into law.