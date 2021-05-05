Navajo Nation Gains in War on Covid-19

By John Christian Hopkins

The Navajo Nation has reported that more than 50% of its adult population has been vaccinated against the coronavirus – and number that far exceeds the national average,

The Navajo tribe has nearly 400,000 members.

“Over half the adult population on the Navajo Nation has been vaccinated, but to reach herd immunity we need more people to get vaccinated,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said.

Nationally the U.S. has vaccinated about 36% of its adult population.

Native American tribes are among the most susceptible to Covid-19. In January 75 Navajo communities were reporting “uncontrolled” Covid-19 outbreaks.

The Navajo Nation reported its highest infection rate in May, 2020, which was higher than New York City at the time.

Since then, Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer and tribal health officials have been strongly urging members to get vaccinated.

“We recently had 10 consecutive days with zero deaths reported. Vaccinations are another key part in achieving herd immunity, so that’s still a goal for our Nation,” Nez said. “Currently, over half of the adult population on the Navajo Nation is fully vaccinated, but we want to see that percentage increase to 70 or 80 percent before considering reopening to visitors of the Navajo Nation.”

The tribe still has a curfew in effect between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

With its current Covid-19 status at “yellow,” more businesses are allowed to operate on a scaled back status. Most businesses can resume at a 50% status.

Indoor restaurants, marinas and museums can open to 25% capacity. Restaurants with permanent outdoor dining areas may open those to 50% capacity; those without permanent outside dining may add 10 tables, with a maximum of four people per table.

Traditional ceremonies are allowed, up to 15 people and maintaining social distancing.