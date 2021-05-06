May is Foster Care Month

By John Christian Hopkins

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer issued a proclamation May 1 to declare the month of May 2021 as “Navajo Nation Foster Care Awareness Month.”

The proclamation recognizes and commends all the people who devote their resources, love, and care to provide for Navajo children through foster care.

“The month-long observance is an opportunity to draw attention to the need for temporary caregivers for Navajo children and youth who enter foster care,” Nez explained. “Children come into foster care when their parents or family members cannot safely care for them and no other alternative placements for them. We extend our appreciation to all foster parents who opened their hearts to provide a safe and welcoming home for vulnerable children and youth.”

Nez said when foster parents step in to help, it opens up the chance of a successful future for the child.

On the Navajo Nation, hundreds of Navajo children and youth receive foster care services each year, and there is a need to increase more foster families.

“With many children and youth facing increased isolation over the past year, it is more important than ever for communities to work together to establish a meaningful connection for children and youth in foster care,” Lizer said. “We need to ensure families and youth have meaningful involvement in court hearings and case planning to make it possible for children to stay connected to their parents and support systems while in care. Family stabilization and reunification should be our goal.”

Nez and Lizer also encourage citizens to volunteer their talents and energies on behalf of children in foster care.

The Navajo Nation continues to need additional foster homes so Navajo children can remain in their communities and siblings can stay together. If they cannot become foster parents, they can help children by being a support to a foster family.