Navajo Nation, FBI Seek Information on New Mexico Murder

The Navajo Nation has teamed up with the FBI in investigating the death of a Navajo man earlier this month in New Mexico.

The body of 34-year-old Alan Jim was found in a road on February 7th in the Chaco Canyon area of New Mexico. Preliminary autopsy results indicate Jim died of blunt force trauma to his head and upper body.

The Navajo Nation Division of Public Safety and the FBI are currently are in search of who recalls seeing Jim shortly before his body was found.

Anyone with information regarding Jim’s whereabouts before he died or the cause of death is asked to call the FBI (24 hours) at 505-889-1300.