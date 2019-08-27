Navajo Nation Fair Brings Harmony

Navajo Nation Fair Begins Monday

By John Christian Hopkins

The 73rd Annual Navajo Nation Fair will begin September 2 and runs through September 8. The 2019 theme is “Embracing Life through Harmony, Health, and Faith.”

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, Vice President Myron Lizer and the Navajo Nation Fair Committee recently unveiled the lineup for the 73rd Annual Navajo Nation Fair Concert Series, which will consist of the following:

• Gin Blossoms and Candlebox on Wednesday, Sept. 4

• Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye, and Aaron Tippin on Thursday, Sept. 5

• Flo Rida on Friday, Sept. 6

• Cultural Night Performance on Saturday, Sept. 7

• Danny Gokey and Michael W. Smith on Sunday, Sept. 8.

“The Navajo Nation Fair is the largest fair throughout Indian Country and it brings together thousands of people to honor and celebrate our culture and history,” Nez said. “We’re excited about this year’s concert line-up. Our approach was to bring artists from various eras and genres for our people to enjoy.”

The Nez-Lizer Administration also announced that three-time Navajo Nation Spelling Bee Champion Kelly Haven and former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Women’s Flyweight Titleholder Nicco Montaño, a member of the Navajo Nation, will serve as the grand marshals for this year’s Navajo Nation Fair Parade on September 7.

“We look forward to welcoming all of our Diné people and visitors to the fair activities while we continue to promote the “Buy Navajo, Buy Local” initiative,” Lizer added. “Please come on out and support our Diné vendors and entrepreneurs.”

The theme of this year’s fair, “Embracing Life through Harmony, Health, and Faith” continues to serve as the driving force behind promoting health and wellness and creating family-friendly

events for all ages.

The Navajo Nation Division of Economic Development is in the process of developing a list of local vendors and farmers that are able to sell fruits, vegetables, and other healthy food products to distribute in place of candy and other unhealthy items that are prohibited in this year’s parade.

More information including tickets sales for the concert series will be forthcoming. For more information regarding the 73rd Annual Navajo Nation Fair, please contact the Fair Office at (928) 871-6478.