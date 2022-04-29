News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Navajo Nation Eying Gamerco Site for new GIMC

April 29
09:07 2022
By John Christian Hopkins

The Navajo Nation Council has set aside $200,000 to evaluate a property in Gamerco that could become the new home of the Gallup Indian Medical Center (GIMC).

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez is eying the 500-acre site and hopes to have the GIMC up and running in five years.

The Navajo Nation has contracted with a civil engineer to provide a Phase II site selection and evaluation report, said Paulson Chaco, the president’s chief of staff.

The draft is on hold, pending final negotiations between the Navajo Nation and Gallup Land Partners, Chaco added.

In 2019 Indian Health Services and the Navajo Nation conducted a study on a parcel in the Rehobeth area. That site was determined to be in a flood plain area.

