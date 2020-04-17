Navajo Nation Extends Weekend Curfews

The tribe put in place the first 57-hour long weekend curfew, which runs from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, into effect over the Easter weekend. It followed a nightly curfew previously imposed to keep people at home from dusk to dawn during the week. The evening curfew remains in place.

While most are adhering to the public health orders, not everyone is complying. While tribal police said there was a considerable reduction in travel on the roadways over the holiday weekend, they still issued over 100 citations for curfew violations.