Navajo Nation Extends Weekend Curfews
The tribe put in place the first 57-hour long weekend curfew, which runs from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, into effect over the Easter weekend. It followed a nightly curfew previously imposed to keep people at home from dusk to dawn during the week. The evening curfew remains in place.
While most are adhering to the public health orders, not everyone is complying. While tribal police said there was a considerable reduction in travel on the roadways over the holiday weekend, they still issued over 100 citations for curfew violations.
Exempt from the curfew rules are essential employees or businesses operating under the proper guidelines. While essential employees are exempt from the restrictions, individuals must be able to provide official identification and a letter from their employers.
The number of COVID-19 cases is expected to increase as the tribe receives more test kits. More testing means more and faster results. As the number of tested individuals continues to rise, so will both positive and negative numbers.