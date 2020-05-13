Navajo Nation Extends Emergency Declaration

The Navajo Nation extended for the third time an executive order declaring a state of emergency and government closures to June 7, according to the tribe’s officials. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez announced the extension during an online town hall on Tuesday.

“Some states are beginning to reopen, but here on the Navajo Nation we’re listening to the advice of our health care experts and based on the data and the facts, we’re not ready to reopen until we see a consistent downward trend in the number of new COVID-19 cases. We’re going to continue to be on the ground in our communities helping our elders and high-risk residents so they can stay home and stay safe. We are strong and resilient when we unify and work together. Thank you to everyone who has reached out to offer their support and encouragement along the way,” said President Nez.

The Navajo Department of Health in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 82 new cases of COVID19 for the Navajo Nation and a total of 102 deaths as of Monday. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 3,204, many of whom have recovered or are in process of recovery. The 3,204 confirmed positive cases on the Navajo Nation include the following counties:

· McKinley County, NM: 865

· Apache County, AZ: 825

· Navajo County, AZ: 665

· Coconino County, AZ: 331

· San Juan County, NM: 374

· San Juan County, UT: 53

· Socorro County, NM: 26

· Cibola County, NM: 36

· Bernalillo County: 3

· Sandoval County, NM: 26

On Monday, the Nez-Lizer Administration continued distributing food, water, protective masks, cleaning products, and other items to a total of 361 Navajo families in the communities of Sanostee and Tohatchi, N.M. Since the Nez-Lizer Administration began distributions, nearly 5,000 Navajo families have received essential items in various communities on the Navajo Nation. The distribution of products helps families to stay home rather than having to travel to stores to buy The Nez-Lizer Administration is also stepping up its efforts to ensure that items donated to the Navajo Nation reach the most in need as quickly as possible. More distribution events will take place this week to help elders and high-risk residents.

“Through the distribution events, we’re not only providing essential items but we’re lifting the spirits of our people and giving people hope. The smiles and appreciation of elders and many others is enough to keep us going and keep us working hard for the people. We are going to get through this pandemic by working together and through our prayers. Thank you to everyone for their hard work and contributions,” said Vice President Lizer.

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website:

http://www.ndoh.navajonsn.gov/COVID-19

To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.