Navajo Nation Department for Self Reliance Offices Closed
All Department for Self Reliance’s Offices
and the Navajo Family Assistance Services are Closed Until December 4, 2020
Window Rock, AZ – The Department for Self Reliance (DSR) and the Navajo Family Assistance Services (NFAS) programs located within the DSR’s offices are closed, beginning November 23, 2020, to take added precautions related to COVID19. The DSR offices are scheduled to re-open on Monday, December 7, 2020.
During this closure, all DSR staff will not be available by telephone and email. There will be no Customer drop box available at any Office location during this closure. Applications and documents can be mailed or dropped off December 7, 2020.
The DSR encourages their Customers and applicants to communicate with the DSR by email at [email protected] with questions or concerns during this closure.
( individuals seeking help can contact the Navajo Nation Health Command Center at 928.871.7014 or online at:
https://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19)
CROWNPOINT, NM
Department for Self Reliance – CLOSED
Lower Point Road Highway 371, RTE 9
T: (505) 786-2384 F: (505) 786-2394
Department for Family Services – Call for NFAS Hours
2724 Chapter House Road
T: (505) 786-2236 F: (505) 786-2238
FARMINGTON, NM
Department for Self Reliance – CLOSED
710 E. 20th Street
T: (505) 278-8190 F: (505) 278-8579
SHIPROCK, NM
Department for Family Services – Call for NFAS Hours
HWY 491 A BIA BDG RM#118
T: (505) 368-1185 F: (505) 368-1177
GALLUP, NM
Department for Self Reliance – CLOSED
2907 East Aztec
T: (505) 722-8415 F: (505) 722-8959
CHINLE, AZ
Department for Self Reliance – CLOSED
Imperial Mart Circle Route 7
T: (928) 674-8194 F: (928) 674-2351
KAYENTA, AZ
Department for Self Reliance – CLOSED
1000 Main Pony Road
T: (928) 697-3218 F: (928) 697-5665
TUBA CITY, AZ
Department for Self Reliance – CLOSED
North Main St., Suite 103
T: (928) 283-6613 F: (928) 2833407
WINDOW ROCK, AZ
Department for Self Reliance – CLOSED
AZ HWY 264, 47552 Suite A
T: (928) 810-8553 F: (928) 810-8557
Department for Self Reliance Administration – CLOSED
48 W HWY 264, Quality Inn Office Cmplx – Suite 108
T: (928) 810-8592 F: (928) 810-8557
GREASEWOOD, AZ
Department for Self Reliance – CLOSED
Greasewood Chapter Compound
T: (928) 654-3910 F: (928) 654-3905
DILKON, AZ
Department for Family Services – Call for NFAS Hours
S RTE 15 Dilkon Chpt. Compound #5582
T: (928) 657-8030
F: (928) 657-8098
###