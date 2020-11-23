Navajo Nation Department for Self Reliance Offices Closed

November 23, 2020

All Department for Self Reliance’s Offices

and the Navajo Family Assistance Services are Closed Until December 4, 2020

Window Rock, AZ – The Department for Self Reliance (DSR) and the Navajo Family Assistance Services (NFAS) programs located within the DSR’s offices are closed, beginning November 23, 2020, to take added precautions related to COVID19. The DSR offices are scheduled to re-open on Monday, December 7, 2020.

During this closure, all DSR staff will not be available by telephone and email. There will be no Customer drop box available at any Office location during this closure. Applications and documents can be mailed or dropped off December 7, 2020.

The DSR encourages their Customers and applicants to communicate with the DSR by email at [email protected] with questions or concerns during this closure.

( individuals seeking help can contact the Navajo Nation Health Command Center at 928.871.7014 or online at:

CROWNPOINT, NM

Department for Self Reliance – CLOSED

Lower Point Road Highway 371, RTE 9

T: (505) 786-2384 F: (505) 786-2394

Department for Family Services – Call for NFAS Hours

2724 Chapter House Road

T: (505) 786-2236 F: (505) 786-2238

FARMINGTON, NM

Department for Self Reliance – CLOSED

710 E. 20th Street

T: (505) 278-8190 F: (505) 278-8579

SHIPROCK, NM

Department for Family Services – Call for NFAS Hours

HWY 491 A BIA BDG RM#118

T: (505) 368-1185 F: (505) 368-1177

GALLUP, NM

Department for Self Reliance – CLOSED

2907 East Aztec

T: (505) 722-8415 F: (505) 722-8959

CHINLE, AZ

Department for Self Reliance – CLOSED

Imperial Mart Circle Route 7

T: (928) 674-8194 F: (928) 674-2351

KAYENTA, AZ

Department for Self Reliance – CLOSED

1000 Main Pony Road

T: (928) 697-3218 F: (928) 697-5665

TUBA CITY, AZ

Department for Self Reliance – CLOSED

North Main St., Suite 103

T: (928) 283-6613 F: (928) 2833407

WINDOW ROCK, AZ

Department for Self Reliance – CLOSED

AZ HWY 264, 47552 Suite A

T: (928) 810-8553 F: (928) 810-8557

Department for Self Reliance Administration – CLOSED

48 W HWY 264, Quality Inn Office Cmplx – Suite 108

T: (928) 810-8592 F: (928) 810-8557

GREASEWOOD, AZ

Department for Self Reliance – CLOSED

Greasewood Chapter Compound

T: (928) 654-3910 F: (928) 654-3905

DILKON, AZ

Department for Family Services – Call for NFAS Hours

S RTE 15 Dilkon Chpt. Compound #5582

T: (928) 657-8030

F: (928) 657-8098

###