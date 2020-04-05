Navajo Nation Curfew & Visitor Restrictions in Place

If you are driving on the Navajo Nation these days, and you have a “foreign” license plate, be prepared to be pulled over and ticketed. A foreign plate would be from a state (or country) other than the state where you are currently driving, be it Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona or Utah; all part of the Navajo Nation.

In other words, while Navajo leaders always enjoy tourists and other visitors, now is NOT the time.

Obviously, these restrictions, first signed on March 20 in Window Rock, and reaffirmed on Friday (April 3), are in reaction to the Covid-19 pandemic currently changing our way of life on the Navajo Nation and all across the United States.

As stated by the office of President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer, the restrictions, “do not apply to essential commerce and business services including the delivery of essential items such as groceries, food products, medicine, hardware supplies, household consumer products. It also does not apply to medical providers, public safety, and first responders, who are the essential personnel fighting at the front lines.”

Citations are also going to be handed to those breaking the Nation’s “Stay At Home” order. Currently, the Navajo Nation is enforcing a curfew across the Nation between 8 P.M. and 5 A.M.

“The curfew does not apply to essential employees reporting to or from duty, with official identification and/or a letter of designation from their essential business employer on official letterhead which includes a contact for verification.”

These curfew restrictions, and the restriction of unauthorized visitors, will stay in force until the pandemic subsides, and President Nez and Vice President Lizer feel it is safe to do so.

From the Office of the President and Vice President:

“For more information, including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website at http://www.ndoh.navajonsn.gov/COVID-19. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.”