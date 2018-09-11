News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Navajo Nation Crowns New Miss Navajo

September 11
13:47 2018
Autumn Montoya

This past Saturday the Navajo Nation crowned a brand new Miss Navajo. Autumn Montoya has been named the 2018-2019 Miss Navajo, she represents the Torreon/Star Lake Community and Eastern Navajo Agency.

Miss Navajo Crystal Littleben has to finish butchering for contestant Kayla Martinez

One of the requirements in front of a big crowd during the Navajo Nation Fair is butchering – one of the Miss Navajo contestants could not finish the job, the current Miss Navajo Crystal Littleben stepped in to finish butchering for contestant Kayla Martinez, who had to be taken out of competition by ambulance.

Congratulations to the new Miss Navajo Autumn Montoya who clearly won the title for her courage and strength.

 

 

