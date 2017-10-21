News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Navajo Nation Criminal Code Tweaked

October 21
06:21 2017
The theme to the old “Baretta” TV series warned if you can’t do the time, don’t do the crime.

Now that time just got a little longer for white collar crimes on the Navajo reservation. At least the time when you can still be charged with a crime.

During its fall session the Navajo Nation Council unanimously voted to extend the statute of limitations to allow additional time    to prosecute public officials and employees who are accused of committing “white collar crimes” through financial fraud, dishonesty and gross mismanagement  of tribal funds.

The legislation, which passed 22-0, was sponsored by Tuba City delegate Otto Tso.

The bill developed as a result of discussions    between the Budget & Finance and the Law and Order committees last year, Tso said. That discussion morphed into a working group that included council delegates, the Office of the Attorney General and representatives from the Judicial Branch and the Division of Public Safety, he explained.

The measure is needed to hold tribal officials and employees responsible for their actions, Tso added. The legislation is overdue and should have been done years ago to protect the people’s money, Tso said.

If Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye signs the bill into     law it would increase the statute of limitations to “any time within 10 years after the commission of the offense” for crimes such as solicitation, conspiracy, theft, theft of services, receiving      stolen property, fraud, embezzlement, criminal stimulation, obtaining a signature by          deception, criminal impersonation, bribery, unlawful influence in official and political matters, abuse of office,   obstruction of justice,  tampering   with evidence and others.

Tso’s legislation also  clarifies the definitions of offenses within Title 17 of the Navajo Nation Code        and outlines certain penalties for offenses including imprisonment for a term not     to exceed 365 days, or be ordered to pay a fine not   to exceed $5,000, or both.

It’s time to stop public officials and employees from getting away with their crimes with “a slap on the wrist,” Delegate Davis Filfred said.

changesnavajo nation code

