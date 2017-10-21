Navajo Nation Criminal Code Tweaked

The theme to the old “Baretta” TV series warned if you can’t do the time, don’t do the crime.

Now that time just got a little longer for white collar crimes on the Navajo reservation. At least the time when you can still be charged with a crime.

During its fall session the Navajo Nation Council unanimously voted to extend the statute of limitations to allow additional time to prosecute public officials and employees who are accused of committing “white collar crimes” through financial fraud, dishonesty and gross mismanagement of tribal funds.

The legislation, which passed 22-0, was sponsored by Tuba City delegate Otto Tso.

The bill developed as a result of discussions between the Budget & Finance and the Law and Order committees last year, Tso said. That discussion morphed into a working group that included council delegates, the Office of the Attorney General and representatives from the Judicial Branch and the Division of Public Safety, he explained.

The measure is needed to hold tribal officials and employees responsible for their actions, Tso added. The legislation is overdue and should have been done years ago to protect the people’s money, Tso said.

If Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye signs the bill into law it would increase the statute of limitations to “any time within 10 years after the commission of the offense” for crimes such as solicitation, conspiracy, theft, theft of services, receiving stolen property, fraud, embezzlement, criminal stimulation, obtaining a signature by deception, criminal impersonation, bribery, unlawful influence in official and political matters, abuse of office, obstruction of justice, tampering with evidence and others.

Tso’s legislation also clarifies the definitions of offenses within Title 17 of the Navajo Nation Code and outlines certain penalties for offenses including imprisonment for a term not to exceed 365 days, or be ordered to pay a fine not to exceed $5,000, or both.

It’s time to stop public officials and employees from getting away with their crimes with “a slap on the wrist,” Delegate Davis Filfred said.