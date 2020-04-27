Navajo Nation COVID Data Update

April 26, 2020

79 new cases related to COVID-19, no new deaths reported

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Department of Health in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 79 new cases of COVID19 for the Navajo Nation and there remains a total of 59 deaths as reported on Saturday. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 1,716. There is a total of 8,037 negative test results. The 1,716 confirmed positive cases on the Navajo Nation include the following counties:

• Navajo County, AZ: 405

• Apache County, AZ: 391

• Coconino County, AZ: 243

• McKinley County, NM: 427

• San Juan County, NM: 177

• Cibola County, NM: 16

• San Juan County, UT: 21

• Socorro County, NM: 21

• Sandoval County, NM: 15

As the Navajo Nation’s 57-hour weekend curfew is set to end of Monday, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer ask everyone to continue to comply with the Nation-wide shelter-in-place order that remains in effect 24-hours a day, seven days a week. “When the weekend curfew ends, there shouldn’t be a rush of people leaving their homes to go out into public. Let’s continue to stay home, unless you have an emergency or if you need food or medication, to slow the spread of the virus. Now is not the time to let our guard down. Let’s keeping fighting COVID-19 together,” said President Nez.

Navajo Police Chief Phillip B. Francisco and the Navajo Police Department continue to conduct road checkpoints to enforce compliance with the weekend and daily curfews in various

communities on the Navajo Nation. “It’s up to us as individuals to stay home, stay safe, and save lives. Families are losing their grandparents, parents, siblings, and even children to this virus. It’s not worth it – to go out in public and risk your lives unless it’s absolutely necessary. If you need groceries, send one person and that one person is required to wear a protective mask. President Nez and I are praying everyone as we fight this virus together,” said Vice President Myron Lizer.

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website at:

http://www.ndoh.navajonsn.gov/COVID-19 To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.