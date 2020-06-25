Navajo Nation Covid-19, Another Curfew June 26

On Wednesday, June 24, 2020, the Navajo Department of Health, in coordination with the Navajo Epidemiology Center and the Navajo Area Indian Health Service, reported 69 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and 11 more deaths.

The total number of deaths is 347 as of Wednesday.

Reports from 11 health care facilities on and near the Navajo Nation indicate that 3,802 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, with one health care facility report still pending.

51,144 people have been tested for COVID-19.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation is 7,157.

“Our young people need to remember that this virus can affect anyone, not only our elders. Please think of our elders and those with underlying conditions before you travel or go into public. There’s no need to go into a store for a bag of chips or bottle of soda and put yourself and others at risk of COVID-19. This virus is showing that it can and will infect anyone of any age and it is proving to be fatal across all ages. Let’s be diligent and stay home as much as possible and please keep praying for our Nation,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

Health care experts are reporting cases of people drinking hand sanitizer, which has led to hospital visits and several are currently in critical condition. Swallowing alcohol-based hand sanitizers can cause alcohol poisoning. Hand sanitizer should be stored out of reach of children and should be used with adult supervision. Do not use hand sanitizers that contain methanol. Substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system, or death.

“We are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, but we have to continue praying and remain hopeful. Thank you to all of our first responders and frontline heroes who continue to work around the clock to save lives. You are the answers to our prayers,” said Vice President Lizer.

Navajo Nation Health Orders

The Navajo Nation’s public health emergency orders, including requiring the use of protective masks in public and the daily curfews from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., are still in effect throughout

the Navajo Nation.

Another order issued on June 16, 2020, created two more weekends of curfew lockdown due to the increase in positive cases in the areas surrounding the Navajo Nation. The weekend curfew will begin again at 8:00 P.M. on Friday, June 26, 2020, and lift at 5:00 A.M. on Monday, June 29, 2020. Additional lockdowns may be ordered.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “COVID‐19 cases and deaths have been reported in all 50 states, and the situation is constantly changing. Because travel increases your chances of getting infected and spreading COVID‐19, staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from getting sick.”