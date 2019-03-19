Navajo Nation Council Will Rule on NGS

This week the 24th Navajo Nation Council is expected to issue their resolution either in support or against the NGS acquisition. The “condition of liability” still to be determined. SRP’s exit plan includes a five year decommission they are paying for that would not be the case if NTEC acquires the plant.

Environmental groups are urging the tribe to close NGS, they say they “do not want their children to breath the black coal dust as they have“. Peabody Coal Mine in Kayenta under the moniker YestoNGS continues to use social media to send out the message that shutting down the plant and mine would hurt the people and economy of the Navajo Nation.

Navajo Nation claims an estimated 43% budget cut to tribal government operations and workforce will be the result if NGS closes. Read their fact sheet here: http://www.SaveNativeAmericanFamilies.com

Opposition comes from NavajoEnergyFuture: “It is time the Navajo Nation accepts the closure of NGS/Kayenta Mine and allow Salt River Project to decommission NGS and hold Peabody accountable for Reclaiming Black Mesa and the N-aquifer”