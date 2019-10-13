Navajo Nation Council Swears-in Slater

Slater Sworn in!

Carl Roessel Slater has been sworn in as the newest Navajo Nation Council delegate.

He replaces the retiring Nelson S. BeGaye.

“We are honored to have Delegate Slater alongside us on the floor of the Navajo Nation Council,” said Council Speaker Seth Damon.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez also offered congratulations.

“On behalf of the Nez-Lizer Administration, we congratulate Council Delegate Carl Slater and we wish him well as he takes on the challenge of serving his communities. We look forward to working together with Delegate Slater and all of the Council members,” Nez said.

Slater was sworn-in October 10. He will represent the chapters of Tsaile/Wheatfields, Lukachukai, Round Rock, Tséch’izhí and Rock Point.

Slater will serve on the Health, Education, and Human Services Committee and the Navajo Community Development Financial Institution and Síhásin Subcommittees.

Slater’s maternal clan is Kiyaa’áanii, his paternal clan is Sǫ’ Dine’é, his maternal grandfather is Sǫ’ Dine’é, and his paternal grandfather is Sǫ’ Dine’é.

Slater’s mother is Faith Roessel and his father is Matthew Slater. His maternal grandparents are the late Ruth and Robert Roessel of Round Rock, Arizona. His paternal grandparents are the late Ruth and Carl Slater of New Rochelle, New York.