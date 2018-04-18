News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Navajo Nation Council Spring Session

April 18
09:41 2018
VP Nez and Pres. Begaye

The Navajo Nation Council in Day 3 of their Spring Session today in Window Rock. Monday President Russell Begaye in his State of the Navajo Nation address spoke of the 1868 Treaty signed with the U.S. Government that guaranteed the tribe their sovereignty and right to self determination, as well as secured the Navajo rights to their homeland within their four sacred mountains. President Begaye and Vice President Jonathan Nez will be on hand for the unveiling of the treaty June 1st at the Navajo Museum to commemorate the 150th Anniversary.

Read the complete State of the Navajo Nation Address.

Watch the Navajo Nation Council Spring Session via the NN LIVE Stream

