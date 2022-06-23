Navajo Nation Council Proclaims Navajo Pride Week

By John Christian Hopkins

The 24th Navajo Nation Council announced the second annual proclamation designating the third week of June as Diné Pride Week, which kicks off this year’s festivities.

“It is vital as Five-Fingered Beings that we acknowledge the importance our LGBTQ+ relatives have had since time immemorial,” Navajo Nation Speaker Seth Damon said.

The Navajo Nation has been at the forefront of fostering an all-around inclusive society, he added.

The Proclamation celebrates the diversity of the Navajo people and cultural reverence the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and/or queer (LGBTQ+) community has that commemorates the 2020 Proclamation signing.

“As elected officials, it is crucial to remember that we represent all of our Navajo people, regardless of whom they love or how they express their truth,” Delegate Carl Slater said. “By uplifting the voices and experiences of our all too often marginalized relatives, we affirm the obligations of the government to serve all of our people equally and with dignity.”

Slater has been a major proponent for advancing the civil rights for the LGBTQ+ community through his work on the Health, Education and Human Services Committee (HEHSC) and the council.

Damon and Slater co-sponsored Delegate Nathaniel Brown’s Resolution No. CJY-63-20, which annually proclaims the third week of June as Diné Pride Week.

“Already, many of our LGBTQ+ relatives face harsh discrimination on and off the Navajo Nation which threatens the mental, physical, emotional, financial, and spiritual welfare of the individual,” Brown said. “We must remember our grandparent’s teachings of k’é and how to respect one another.” According to Diné Pride’s official website, this year’s theme is “PROUD. Living Our Lives in Sacredness,” which will culminate in a variety of events hosted throughout the week.

A Sovereign Sacredness Drag Show is scheduled for Friday, June 24, that will feature a Rainbow illumination on the Navajo Nation Council Chambers.

Following after, a Pride Parade is to be held on Saturday morning that will start from the Navajo Nation Museum and end at the council chambers.

Damon is set to be bestowed the Legacy Award during Diné Pride’s Proclamation Ceremony on Friday evening, where the proclamation will be signed.

Slater is being presented with the Naat’áanii Honoree Award for his dedication to the LGBTQ+ community.

For more information, please visit their website at https://www.navajonationpride.com or visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/NavajoNationPride/.

(Featured Image is copyright NavajoNationPride.com.)