News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Navajo Nation Considers Proposed $3 Million Veterans Service Center

Navajo Nation Considers Proposed $3 Million Veterans Service Center
April 16
12:11 2018
Print This Article

Navajo Nation starting its Spring Council Session today. Over the next four days Navajo leaders will be discussing and potentially acting upon a number of proposals including the construction of a new Tuba City Senior Center as well as a $3,000,000 Veterans Service Center.

Navajo Nation leaders will also be considering several power line and water line extension projects.

For a link to the complete agenda visit the Council website here.

 

 

 

Tags
navajo nationnavajo nation councilSenior Centertuba cityveterans

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.