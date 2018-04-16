Navajo Nation Considers Proposed $3 Million Veterans Service Center
Navajo Nation starting its Spring Council Session today. Over the next four days Navajo leaders will be discussing and potentially acting upon a number of proposals including the construction of a new Tuba City Senior Center as well as a $3,000,000 Veterans Service Center.
Navajo Nation leaders will also be considering several power line and water line extension projects.
