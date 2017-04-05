News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Could a “Horse Hunt” be the Solution the Navajo Nation is Looking For?

Could a “Horse Hunt” be the Solution the Navajo Nation is Looking For?
April 05
13:57 2017
Print This Article

The wild horse population on the Navajo Nation is booming.

About 48,000 gallop across the reservation according to the tribe’s Department of Fish and Wildlife. The abundance of wild horses has made Navajo Nation officials consider a horse hunt to help control the population.

So far the plans are in the early stages, and officials say a hunt is not the only option being considered but something needs to be done to solve the feral horse population problem long term.

Horses are competing with other wildlife for natural resources like forage, water and space. The other wildlife includes deer and elk, for example, but the horses are winning out and are taking over the landscape.

An alternative to the hunt is arguably more humane than having hunters take aim on the wild herd. The president of the Salt River Wild Horse Management Group, Simone Netherlands, proposed targeting the horses with birth-control darts instead of killing them.

By using birth-control, Netherlands said the horse’s population growth rate can be drastically reduced without the need of hunting.

Tags
navajo nationwild horses

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

Weather Forecast

Clear
Thursday
Clear
High 72°/Low 44°
0%
Partly Cloudy
Friday
Partly Cloudy
High 77°/Low 55°
0%
Mostly Cloudy
Saturday
Mostly Cloudy
High 68°/Low 42°
0%
Clear
Sunday
Clear
High 60°/Low 40°
0%
Wunderground.com
© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved. | Visit us on Google+
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.