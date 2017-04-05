Navajo Nation Considers Gun Registry

Unregistered firearms on the Navajo Nation may be a thing of the past if new legislation makes its way through the Navajo Nation Council. The proposed bill, now under review by the Tribal

Council, would require those who reside on tribal land to register their firearms.

With the bill, the Navajo Nation Police Department would maintain a registry which would include information including the firearm’s serial number, registration date, and the owners name and address. Automatic guns, rifles, and shotguns would all have to be registered with the Navajo Nation Police Department under the legislation.

If the bill is passed, current gun owners would have 180 days from the bills approval to register their guns. New gun owners would have the same time frame, 180 days, to register their firearm from the gun’s purchase date.

If the bill passes council, it would go to President Russell Begaye’s desk to be signed into law.

The purpose of the legislation would create accountability for gun owners and make the task of identifying gun owners easier for police.